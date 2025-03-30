Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry were once teammates on the Golden State Warriors. The Splash Brothers were linked again on Saturday night despite Thompson continuing to play with the Dallas Mavericks while Curry remains with the Warriors. Klay recorded his 200th three-pointer of the season against the Chicago Bulls, becoming the second player in NBA history to have 10 or more seasons with 200-plus three-pointers, per the Mavs. Only Stephen Curry has more such seasons, totaling 12 in his career.

Thompson may not be playing at the All-Star level that he once performed at, but he is still making a crucial impact for the Mavs. The Mavericks have needed Thompson's production throughout their up and down 2024-25 campaign.

The five-time All-Star entered Saturday's game averaging 14.2 points per game while shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. Even in a non-superstar season, Thompson is shooting at an extremely efficient level from deep. Klay is also recording per game averages of 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per outing.

Thompson is hoping to help the Mavericks make a postseason run. Dallas came into the contest sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference standings. Their 36-38 record is tied with the 9th place Sacramento Kings, however.

Every game will be of the utmost importance as the season winds down. This is a Dallas team that is refusing to give up as a play-in tournament position remains a possibility.

As of this story's writing, the Mavericks lead the Bulls in the fourth quarter. If they can hold on, the victory would represent Dallas' second consecutive win. Klay Thompson, who has already connected on four three-pointers in the game, will try to lead his team to the pivotal victory.

The Warriors are not playing on Saturday, so perhaps Stephen Curry is watching his former teammate approach him in the NBA history books.