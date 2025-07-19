With the 2025 season's second half officially kicking off Friday night, the Athletics were looking to improve their standing with a win over the Cleveland Guardians. Unfortunately, it looks like that will not happen in Cleveland, as the Athletics lost 8-6 despite a solid comeback effort. Despite the deficit, Athletics All-Star Brent Rooker accomplished another feat in his career to kick off his squad's scoring. Social media account Talkin' Baseball posted Rooker's 100th career home run that cut the Indians' lead to 7-1 in the fifth inning.

Rooker has been the team's best hitter over the last few seasons, and hope that he will lead them into a brighter future in Las Vegas. The former Minnesota Twin has blossomed into one of the league's best power hitters during his time with the Athletics. On the night, Rooker is 2-for-4 with that record-setting home run and an RBI triple. It looks like his All-Star form will continue. Will it be enough to help lift the A's out of the AL West basement?

Can Brent Rooker, Athletics turn things around in second half?

It took four stops for Rooker to finally hit the potential he showed in Minnesota's minor-league system. After flaming out with the Twins, stops with the San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals didn't pan out either. Finally, he put down roots in Oakland and now is with the team in Sacramento while they prepare for arrival at their next home on the Vegas strip.

As long as Rooker continues his record-setting pace, then things have a much better chance of improving at Sutter Health Park. Whole a loss to open the second half stings, the A's did finish strong at the end of the first half, where they took two out of three games from the AL East leading Toronto Blue Jays at home. Can they turn around their season and continue to build momentum towards a brighter future? If so, then Rooker and his teammates will have done their jobs and then some.