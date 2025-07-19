Damian Lillard is unlikely to get back on the court before the 2026-27 NBA campaign, but he has already returned home. Following a painful end to last season and a brutal beginning to the summer, the nine-time All-Star is rekindling his romance with the Portland Trail Blazers. The two sides were on a mutual break for the last two years, with the point guard playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Milwaukee Bucks, but they found their way back to one another.

While it sounds hokey, this really is a classic love story, replete with endless affection and undeniable complications. A reunion is not the most practical outcome for either side. The Blazers need to prioritize their young players, who could lose minutes with the future Hall of Famer rejoining the backcourt. And Lillard is potentially sacrificing the opportunity to play a meaningful role on a championship team. But the heart wants what the heart wants.

Portland's beloved hero made it clear how grateful he is after signing a three-year, $42 million contract with the franchise that selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Lillard posted a video inside the Blazers' locker room, showing the name plate of each of his teammates, new and old, before his own locker comes into focus.

The 2018 All-NBA First-Team selection captioned the post like only he knows how. “RipCityyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!!!”

Damian Lillard previews his return to the Trail Blazers after posting this video on social media ⌚️🔥 (via @Dame_Lillard)pic.twitter.com/yVngJQ0mjo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Damian Lillard is ready for a second go-around with Blazers

The Lillard-Trail Blazers reunion now feels real. While the 35-year-old recovers from the torn Achilles he suffered in the playoffs, he could provide a vital leadership presence for this fairly young squad. Jerami Grant and Jrue Holiday can occupy that role as well, but few people understand what drives this franchise and fan base better than Damian Lillard. He is Portland's all-time leader in scoring and free-throw shooting percentage and will now have a chance to secure a few other categories as well.

Although the former Rookie of the Year obviously has an affinity for the Blazers, the main reason he is back in Rip City is to spend more time with his children. The personal benefits, coupled with the lasting connection he has built with the community, makes this homecoming one of the feel-good stories of the year, and in Portland sports history.

Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 58 games played for the Bucks last season. If and when he makes a full recovery, which is admittedly challenging at his age, the Moda Center will get to experience Dame Time once again. In the meanwhile, he will get himself acquainted with the 2025-26 Trail Blazers.