After coming one drive away from the NFC Championship earlier this year, Kobie Turner and the Los Angeles Rams are ready to get back to work in the pursuit of their ultimate goal of a Super Bowl Championship.

Sitting down for an interview with Mike Garafolo and company at the NFL Network, Turner broke down how the Rams are getting ready to defend their NFC West Championship and which team they are specifically gunning for this fall: the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Yeah, I mean, we're always training. I've had that lost in the back of my mind for a while Obviously, it's on to a new season and on to continue to progress, but I definitely have I believe it's week three circled I mean even in the individual training right now, we're breaking down ‘Okay, this is how some of the guys some of the offensive linemen for the Eagles. This is how they block, and this is how we're going to defeat that,'” Turner explained.

“So, I mean, ultimately, the thing that really got us last year is there's a couple of big runs. We stopped the run for the most part, handled it really well, but a couple of those runs where we didn't fit it up right, where you know Saquon was able to get to the second level fast, and he's super dangerous there. So at the end of the day, it's about getting Saquon down, and that's what we're gonna do a lot better this year, making sure that we stop the run on the run.”

Is beating the Eagles a tough challenge? Yes, as the Rams learned last year, going 0-2 against the eventual Super Bowl champs, but that doesn't mean the task is impossible, especially with a defensive line loaded up with pass rushers ready to prove themselves.

“I mean, you guys saw what happened when it gets the third-and-long situations, second-and-long situations: guys come to life,” Turner explained. “I mean, Verse came to life in that game, Braden Fiske came to life, and he left early, so I'm just super excited to be able to run that back. Obviously, those guys are Super Bowl champs, you know they deserve it and whatnot. But this year's the new year, and man, we definitely have that game circled. I definitely have that game circled, and I'm super excited to get another crack at those guys.”

In 2024, Barkley recorded 460 rushing yards against just the Rams on his way to a record-breaking Super Bowl finish in New Orleans. While Los Angeles has added a few notable run stuffers to slow down the Pro Bowler, including Poona Ford, Josaiah Stewart, Chris Paul Jr., and Ty Hamilton, their success in Week 3 and in a potential playoff rematch down the line will once again come down to how many yards the Eagles rusher records and how well the Rams can match up against one of the best defenses in the business.