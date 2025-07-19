Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue to be aggressive in the 2026 recruiting class, landing a talented defender in Craig Tutt.

Tutt announced his commitment to the Rebels on Friday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Coming from Murfreesboro, Tenn., he chose the Rebels over the Tennessee Volunteers and Auburn Tigers.

He stands out as a four-star prospect with a 90 score on 247Sports. He is the sixth-best player from the state of Tennessee and the 22nd-best safety in the 2026 class.

“Three-phase playmaker that garnered almost 2,000 all-purpose yards as a junior at Oakland High School while playing multiple positions on both sides of the football. Estimated at a shade under 6-feet and 180-pounds, Tutt’s multi-dimensional skill set more than likely projects best to the defense side of the ball at the next level where his versatility and playmaking athleticism excels the most,” 247Sports' analyst Cooper Petagna said.

“A decisive mover and equally instinctual defender, the Tennessee native appears the most comfortable at the safety position where he displays the ability to match up man-to-man out of the slot while adding a presence in the run game as a secondary defender. The versatile rising senior also averaged over 24.5 yards per attempt as a kickoff return specialist, highlighting his impact in multiple phases of the game.”

What's next for Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels just strengthened by adding Craig Tutt to their future secondary.

The Rebels have been successful since having Kiffin become their head coach, boasting a 44-18 record after five seasons. They have competed with the best in the Southeastern Conference, going 25-16 since 2020.

This past season saw them maintain their consistency as one of the better SEC squads. They finished with a 10-3 record, settling for fourth in the conference standings. Ole Miss ended the campaign on a high note, blowing out the Duke Blue Devils 52-20 in the Gator Bowl.