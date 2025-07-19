Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue to be aggressive in the 2026 recruiting class, landing a talented defender in Craig Tutt.

Tutt announced his commitment to the Rebels on Friday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Coming from Murfreesboro, Tenn., he chose the Rebels over the Tennessee Volunteers and Auburn Tigers.

He stands out as a four-star prospect with a 90 score on 247Sports. He is the sixth-best player from the state of Tennessee and the 22nd-best safety in the 2026 class.

“Three-phase playmaker that garnered almost 2,000 all-purpose yards as a junior at Oakland High School while playing multiple positions on both sides of the football. Estimated at a shade under 6-feet and 180-pounds, Tutt’s multi-dimensional skill set more than likely projects best to the defense side of the ball at the next level where his versatility and playmaking athleticism excels the most,” 247Sports' analyst Cooper Petagna said.

“A decisive mover and equally instinctual defender, the Tennessee native appears the most comfortable at the safety position where he displays the ability to match up man-to-man out of the slot while adding a presence in the run game as a secondary defender. The versatile rising senior also averaged over 24.5 yards per attempt as a kickoff return specialist, highlighting his impact in multiple phases of the game.”

What's next for Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels just strengthened by adding Craig Tutt to their future secondary.

The Rebels have been successful since having Kiffin become their head coach, boasting a 44-18 record after five seasons. They have competed with the best in the Southeastern Conference, going 25-16 since 2020.

This past season saw them maintain their consistency as one of the better SEC squads. They finished with a 10-3 record, settling for fourth in the conference standings. Ole Miss ended the campaign on a high note, blowing out the Duke Blue Devils 52-20 in the Gator Bowl.

More NCAA Football News
Ohio State Buckeye head coach Ryan Day addresses his team after the spring game at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes beat out Ole Miss, Michigan for 4-star wide receiverRichard Pereira ·
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning answers questions from the media during SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel.
Texas football’s Arch Manning finishes behind 2 QBs in preseason All-SEC votingTroy Finnegan ·
College Football 26 Update Fixes Gameplay, RTG, & Dynasty
College Football 26 Update Fixes Gameplay, RTG, & DynastyMassimo Marchiano ·
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze talks to ESPN personalities on set during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.
SEC commish comes to defense of Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze amid golf uproarJosh Davis ·
Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman reacts after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Arkansas football head coach Sam Pittman’s utterly confident take amid SEC scheduleJosh Davis ·
Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Shemar Stewart is introduced before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Texas A&M’s Mike Elko sounds off on possible Shemar Stewart returnAlex House ·