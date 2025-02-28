The announcement that many WNBA fans had been waiting for, finally arrived this week when Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi announced her retirement. Throughout the week, Taurasi’s WNBA peers and NBA players alike have been reflecting on her career. One of the latest NBA players to reflect on Diana Taurasi’s retirement was Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving, as per ClutchPoints’ own Joey Mistretta.

“She’s just a bonafide killer. She comes from that stock of Michael Jordan and Kobe. Sue Bird being her running mate, and them just being a duo that lasted for such a long time, going against each other,” Kyrie Irving said of Taurasi. “I was one of those kids that looked up to them, it didn’t matter if they were female. I looked up to them because of the way they approached basketball.”

“I’m proud of DT. It’s been a long journey. Hopefully a few brands shower her with million dollar deals, that’s retirement,” Irving continued. “I think that’s the great getaway gift. . .just make sure that she’s showered with a lot of love and flowers after her career is done. She deserves it. She’s done a lot of basketball culture in general.”

Diana Taurasi and Kyrie Irving were both members of Team USA during the 2016 Olympics in Brazil. Irving recounted the story that has since become public when Taurasi chastised Draymond Green during heated debate.

Diana Taurasi played 20 seasons in the WNBA, all with the Phoenix Mercury. The only season she did not play was in 2015 when her Russian team paid her to sit out the WNBA season. She was originally selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 WNBA Draft.

Taurasi holds career averages of 18.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists with splits of 42.5 percent shooting from the field, 36 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

An 11-time All-Star, Taurasi was the 2009 WNBA MVP, and won three championships (2007, 2009, 2014) with the Mercury.