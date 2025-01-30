NEW ORLEANS — The Dallas Mavericks narrowly emerged victorious on Wednesday, earning a 137-136 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. Kyrie Irving and PJ Washington led the way for Dallas, while Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III helped the Pelicans keep the game competitive. Williamson's all-around impact certainly caught the Mavs' attention.

“He's been through a lot, in his personal life and just with injuries,” Irving told reporters after the game while speaking about Williamson. “Just came in the league with so much hype… He lived up to the majority of it, in terms of games he was playing… I just pray for him just to be healthy to stay focused on the craft and the mission… Just remember why we play this game. I feel like when he's in a great headspace and he's able to be healthy, playing out there, he gives it his all. And that's all you can ask for from a franchise guy… I feel like he's been a true professional. You know, he's battled through a lot. When he's out there healthy, he's a heck of a player to go against.

“Just to have that dialogue with another number one pick out there is pretty special. It's not easy holding your generation up. You're picked number one, everybody has these high expectations, everybody kind of throws their critique on you. It's not easy being in his position. I'm grateful that he's handled it as best he can. There's gonna be no perfect journey. Again, I just pray that he's healthy and he continues to develop.”

Williamson finished the Mavs-Pelicans game with 29 points, seven assists and five rebounds. The former top draft pick is one of the better players when healthy. Williamson has dealt with injury concerns throughout his career, however. The Pelicans forward is difficult to contain when he is on the floor, though.

“He's a hell of a player,” Washington said of Williamson. “He can get downhill versus anybody… Obviously he's one of the most athletic people you've ever seen. He's just a tough cover, his game speaks for itself for sure.”

“He's tough to guard,” Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said of the Pelicans star. “His ability to get downhill, his ability to take contact and finish… He was really good tonight.”

Murphy also enjoyed a big game, leading the Pelicans with 32 points while also recording six rebounds and four assists.

For the Mavs, Irving scored 25 points and added nine rebounds and six assists. Washington also scored 25 points to go along with 14 rebounds and eight assists. Irving strengthened his All-Star argument while Washington continued to make a significant impact alongside the Mavs star.

The Mavs started their five-game road trip on a high note with the win. Up next? A challenging matchup against the Pistons in Detroit. The Mavs will look to win their third consecutive game on Friday night.