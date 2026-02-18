Recently, it was announced that Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving would miss the rest of the 2025-26 season as he recovers from a torn ACL. Mavericks fans likely won't be devastated at the news, considering that the team is currently angling toward another lottery pick after lucking into Cooper Flagg last year.

Over the weekend, the NBA All-Star festivities took place in Los Angeles, and now, Irving is putting the NBA media on blast for their conduct at the event.

“No real questions,” said Irving of the media, per Sportsville on Instagram. “And anytime somebody asks a real question, it's a lob for something else, or a brand setup or something. And y'all know the real question I'm talking about… they don't want to talk about anything that's really going on. Y'all know what I'm talking about.”

While Irving didn't specify further, he did refuse to do an interview with ESPN over the weekend, saying that he “didn't really care” for the publication.

Irving also recently wore a shirt that honored the journalists covering the conflict between Israel and Palestine, per Al Jazeera.

“Dedicated to our beloved journalists in Gaza showing the world the truth,” read the tag on the shirt.

Irving has never been shy about speaking his mind on real-world issues throughout his career, which has sometimes landed him in hot water with the league front office, particularly during his time with the Brooklyn Nets.

The star has been out of the lineup since tearing his ACL last March, shortly after the Mavericks' shocking trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, and has watched from the sideline this year as Flagg has turned into one of the best rookies in recent NBA history.

The Mavericks will next take the floor on Friday evening vs the Minnesota Timberwolves.