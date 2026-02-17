The Dallas Mavericks are currently undergoing a significant transition, particularly after parting ways with Anthony Davis and entrusting the future of their backcourt to rookie sensation Cooper Flagg. Flagg has demonstrated steady improvement in his new role, but the organization is still focused on the status of veteran star Kyrie Irving. He has been sidelined since last March due to a torn ACL. Recently, Irving connected with fans via a live stream to update them on his rehabilitation progress.

He mentioned that he would provide a more detailed update after the All-Star break, stating, “I’ll give you guys an update after the All-Star break. Whether it’s this year or next year, it doesn’t really matter. I’ll speak when the time is right.”

Further details from The Stein Line indicate that Kyrie Irving was a noticeable presence at the All-Star Weekend. He recently announced through a Twitch stream that an announcement regarding his possible return this season is forthcoming. He underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee in late March of last year.

The upcoming June draft is critical, as it is the last time Dallas has control of its first-round pick between 2026 and 2031. Therefore, the team has solid reasons to consider allowing Irving, who turns 34 on March 23, to sit out the entire season.

Irving’s preference for a collaborative decision-making process is coupled with his ongoing dissatisfaction with certain media outlets. During his time in Los Angeles for the All-Star festivities, he famously declined an interview request from the world’s largest sports network.

When a publicist informed him of the request, Irving smirked and said, “I don't really care for ESPN.” This tension is rooted in years of contentious exchanges, most notably with Stephen A. Smith. Even when Smith attempted to compliment Irving’s contract value, the guard retorted, “I’m going to discuss Stephen A’s contract and I’mma say: ‘I don’t think you’re worth it.’”

As the Mavericks continue to transition into an era led by younger talents like Flagg, Irving’s eventual decision will determine whether he re-enters the rotation this season or remains a veteran mentor from the sidelines, safeguarding the team's valuable draft assets.