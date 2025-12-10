The New York Mets have often pursued big names in free agency over the past few years. They recently made an under-the-radar signing that could play a crucial role in 2026, however. According to an article from The Athletic by Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon, New York has agreed to a minor league contract with veteran pitcher Carl Edwards Jr.

The article states that Edwards — who most recently pitched in Mexico — could have a versatile role with New York. The Mets may have him pitch in multiple roles, working as a reliever and depth starter.

The 34-year-old pitcher has spent parts of 11 seasons in the big leagues. He last pitched in an MLB game in 2025, as he made four total appearances — two coming with the Texas Rangers and the other two with the Los Angeles Angels.

Some of his best seasons came with the Chicago Cubs early in his career. He pitched to a 3.75 ERA in 2016, which was the season that saw the Cubs snap their World Series drought.

Article Continues Below

In 2018, Edwards was one of the best relievers in the sport, pitching to a 2.60 ERA across 58 appearances. He hasn't been the same pitcher since that 2018 season, but Edwards should still be able to positively impact the Mets. At the very least, he will provide depth.

New York may not be done adding bullpen help. The Mets were able to sign Devin Williams, but they recently lost Edwin Diaz to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Following a disappointing 2025 campaign, this Mets ball club is going to do everything it can to bounce back in 2026. Perhaps Carl Edwards Jr. will help New York return to the postseason.