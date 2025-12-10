The New York Knicks moved with purpose on Tuesday night, pushing past the Toronto Raptors and seizing control of the moment as the NBA Cup pressure rose. Along the way, Jalen Brunson stole the show, even turning a loud Raptors fan into part of the story. The Knicks won 117–101, eliminating the Raptors and advancing to the NBA Cup semifinals for the first time. Brunson carried the moment. He scored 35 points on 13-of-19 shooting, hit six threes, and controlled every possession in the hostile Scotiabank arena in Toronto.

The exchange with the Raptors fan became the spark. During the first quarter, after a whistle, the fan yelled, “That’s a flop.” Brunson turned, calm but sharp, and replied, “Why you harassing me?” He then pointed to the jumbotron as the replay confirmed the call. And from there, Brunson kept cooking.

Jalen Brunson: “Why you harassing me?” Fan: “That’s a flop” JB: “That’s a foul. Just playing by the rules” Fan: “Don’t flop my boy. Stop flopping” JB (points to replay on jumbotron)pic.twitter.com/9rxot4UELK — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) December 10, 2025

Knicks reach new ground as Jalen Brunson sets the tone

This was the Knicks at their most direct. They defended, ran, and played with confidence. And from the start, they trusted Brunson to set the pace, and he delivered by slicing through the Raptors' coverage and punishing every late rotation. His efficiency kept pressure high. His poise kept the night stable. By halftime, New York led 69–52, and from that point on, the Raptors never came close again.

Even as Toronto tried to push back, New York answered each attempt. The Raptors struggled to contain the Knicks’ spacing and ball movement, and by the fourth quarter, frustration showed. Meanwhile, the Raptors fan incident only magnified the tension, serving as a reminder of how quickly emotions can tilt in a knockout environment.

Now, the Knicks turn to the semifinals. They face the Orlando Magic on December 13 after Orlando eliminated the Miami Heat. With that, New York steps into fresh ground and a real shot at making history. And with Brunson playing like this, who knows how far the Knicks can climb?

So the question for every New York fan now is simple: are the Knicks just getting started in this NBA Cup run?