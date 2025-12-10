While the Atlanta Falcons ponder changes to their coaching staff, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to recover from a disastrous upset loss. And here is the Fantasy Football Week 15 start ‘em and sit ‘em advice for these teams.

The Buccaneers remain in the mix to win the NFC South division with a 7-6 record. However, the Falcons are struggling with a 4-9 record in what has been a very disappointing season.

Let’s check out the best and worst fantasy football bets for this contest.

Start ‘em — Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield

Yes, Mayfield has delivered three straight dog performances. Just when you needed him most, he has failed.

However, a shoulder injury limited him against the Saints. And that has to be taken into consideration. Now, the gamble is whether Mayfield will still be limited against the Falcons. The good news is, he participated fully in Monday’s practice.

Another part of the equation is that the fantasy football playoffs are here. And if you have Mayfield, he is likely your only hope anyway. If you have a non-stud option like Brock Purdy or Jaxson Dart, maybe you roll the dice. But as much of a gamble as it is to have Mayfield in your lineup, it’s an equal gamble to put him on the bench for a quarterback with less upside.

Mayfield also has the motivation of his team still being in the playoff hunt, according to NBC Sports via a team transcript.

“We’re still in control of our own destiny — that’s just a fact,” Mayfield said. “We’re tied for the division, we would love to be ahead and in a different spot, but we are where we are, and we control our own destiny, win one game at a time, and see what happens.”

Look for Mayfield to throw for 250-plus yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Start ‘em — Falcons RB Bijan Robinson

There could be some hesitation with feeling comfortable about Robinson because of the Buccaneers’ stout run defense. But that will not be an issue with Robinson’s fantasy production.

He only had 12 carries for 24 yards in the first meeting. However, he totaled six catches for 100 yards and a touchdown in that Week 1 matchup.

This week, Robinson should be a lock for 15-plus carries and six or seven targets through the air. And the Buccaneers have been susceptible to pass-catching running backs in recent weeks, according to Fantasy Pros.

“Over the last five weeks, the Bucs have allowed the second-most receiving yards and the most receiving TDs to opposing RBs,” Ellis Johnson wrote.

There is a little chance the Falcons will underuse Robinson down. The stretch as Morris fights for his job. That’s because we know Morris loves Robinson, according to NFL.com.

“He's definitely the best player in football, without a doubt,” Morris said earlier this season. “He's unbelievable. I love the kid. I love everything about him. I love watching him with the ball. I love his confidence. I love his demeanor. I love his mindset. I love the leadership. I love everything about him.”

Sit ‘em — Falcons QB Kirk Cousins

It is not wise to root for a turn-back-the-clock performance by the aging veteran.

If somehow, Drake London could suit up for this contest, Cousins might be able to deliver a slightly above-average performance. But it is just too much of a risk.

It’s a makeshift offense from a passing standpoint, according to ESPN.

“You've been able to see guys like [Deven Thompkins] really emerge and become a guy for us, and last week he went out, got a couple of completions, was able to be a part of our jet-sweep game, was able to be a part of our return game and he's really provided a spark for us and those are the guys [that are] going to play to provide those sparks at this moment,” Morris said.

But at least the receivers are paying attention to the little things, Cousins said.

“And I kind of said to myself as I walked down to the line of scrimmage, ‘Thank goodness,'” Cousins said. “It's such a blessing to play with receivers who are on the details. Mooney is that way, [Dylan Drummond is] that way. Just having guys out there that you know can really trust to be where they need to be when they need to be there. And as a quarterback, that always gives you comfort and confidence.”