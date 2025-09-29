DALLAS — Kyrie Irving was asked about potential retirement in the future during Dallas Mavericks' Media Day on Monday. The Mavs star shared an honest response, admitting that “it comes to my mind more often than you think.” However, Irving later added that he is still a “few years away” from seriously considering leaving the game.

Irving is currently recovering from ACL surgery. He does not have an official return date, but many reports have suggested he will return in early 2026. Videos of Irving taking basketball shots have surfaced in recent weeks, leading some to believe he is ahead of schedule. However, both Irving and head coach Jason Kidd confirmed that Irving is on schedule — as opposed to being ahead of schedule.

In fact, Kidd even called out “bad reporting” in response to reports that Irving may be ahead of schedule.

Article Continues Below

The question of Kyrie Irving's retirement has been asked at times since he tore his ACL. Irving, 33, has already accomplished many impressive feats in the NBA. Some wondered if he'd consider walking away sooner rather than later due to injury concerns.

However, Irving still loves the game of basketball. He is willing to go through injury rehab and recovery en route to playing in the NBA once again. The Mavericks feature a talented roster and Irving's return will help Dallas make a potential postseason run.

Regardless of how far the Mavs make it in the postseason, however, Irving still has multiple years left in his NBA career. At the very least, as he mentioned, Kyrie is a “few years away” from truly pondering the possibility. Still, the thought has crossed his mind “more often” than people may think.