Max Christie was involved in the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade in February. Although AD and Luka received most of the attention, Christie has quietly emerged as a promising player with the Dallas Mavericks. While speaking to reporters on Saturday, the 22-year-old guard revealed a goal that is destined to catch Klay Thompson's attention.

Christie said that he wants to become an “elite shooter” at the NBA level. He also made it clear that he is looking to improve his play-making and ball-handling ability. The “elite shooter” comment stands out, though, as Christie happens to be teammates with one of the greatest three-point shooters of all-time.

Christie endured his share of ups and downs across 32 games played with the Mavs. Strictly looking at his three-point shooting, Christie has displayed signs of potential. For his career, Christie has shot 37 percent from beyond the arc. In 2024-25, he recorded a three-point percentage of 36.6 percent between his time with the Mavs and Los Angeles Lakers.

Christie increased his attempts in Dallas, though. With the Lakers, Christie averaged 3.5 attempts from deep per outing. After the trade, he averaged 4.7 three-point attempts per game.

The Mavs are seemingly going to give him the green light from behind the three-point line for the most part. Dallas needs reliable shooters on the roster aside from only Klay Thompson. Of course, Kyrie Irving is a quality long-range shooter, but he won't return until the middle of the 2025-26 campaign. PJ Washington, Jaden Hardy and Brandon Williams are all capable three-point threats as well, but the Mavs could certainly still use another shooter on the roster.

Christie is going to work hard to achieve his goals during the offseason. Perhaps Thompson will take some time to work with Christie. The young guard should take advantage of being teammates with a future Hall of Famer and ask for as much advice as possible.