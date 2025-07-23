Max Christie appears ready to reunite with an old friend in Dallas. The shooting guard shared his excitement about teaming up again with D'Angelo Russell, his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, now that both are part of the revamped Dallas Mavericks roster.

Russell signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Mavericks this offseason and is expected to provide stability in the backcourt. At the same time, Kyrie Irving continues his recovery from a torn ACL. Russell spent the past two seasons with the Lakers, where he built a strong relationship with Christie.

“I was happy,” Christie said during the Mavs Academy Hoop Camp in Frisco. “I called him as soon as I found out. That's one of my closest friends and closest teammates. We were together for two years out in LA and I respect him a lot. I admire a lot about him and take a lot from his game, his demeanor and how he plays. I'm happy to have him,” he added.

Christie arrived in Dallas midway through last season as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers and brought Anthony Davis to the Mavs. Since joining the team, Christie has carved out a key role, averaging 11.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 32 games. He's currently projected as the primary backup shooting guard behind Klay Thompson.

The Christie–Russell reunion adds chemistry to a Dallas squad filled with former Lakers players and coaches. Their previous connection could prove valuable as the team looks to bounce back in a competitive Western Conference after finishing 39-43 last season. Christie was even spotted FaceTiming with Russell during the veteran guard's decision-making process.

Christie also commented on Cooper Flagg, the Mavericks' No. 1 overall draft pick.

“He's gonna be an All-Star eventually in this league, hopefully if he continues to work the way he does,” Christie said. “He's got all the tools. He's got the mindset. He's going to be great for us.”

His remarks reflect the franchise's growing confidence in its young core, which now features Flagg, Christie, and Dereck Lively II.