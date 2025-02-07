The aftermath of the Luka Doncic trade is being felt by Dallas Mavericks fans. However, TNT sideline reporter Allie LaForce sent a fierce reminder to the fanbase. She echoed a sentiment and a reminder that as human beings, we're bigger than sports.

“One big concern though is the safety of the players, the front office, going back to Dallas,” LaForce said. “We hope fans make the wise decision and remember that this is a game and lives are far more important.”

It was clear that this was an unscripted response. LaForce sounded genuine and truly concerned for the players and their safety. While sports can stir up passion in people, it's not worth risking the players' safety. They had nothing to do with the trade itself or any of the moves.

Even though they might direct that attention to General Manager Nico Harrison, causing a quarrel is not worth it. A generational move sucks for the Mavericks fans, but it's not worth taking out the frustration on Harrison or anyone.

How mad are Mavericks fans about the Luka Doncic trade

Not only are they mad, but they're extremely sad. Throughout the arena' murals of Doncic have been pulled down. For example, Mavericks fans piled around American Airlines Center for a Doncic trade protest. It didn't go as they intended, but they've made their voices heard.

Also, team reporters have made their voices heard too. David Trink of SBNation asked ChatGPT, the AI service about the trade. ChatGPT even said that they wouldn't accept the trade. Although there's not a clear motive as to why Doncic was traded, fans don't want to hear it.

Dallas has its first home game in the post-Doncic era. Even Klay Thompson said that he's expecting boos from the home crowd. That expectation might not prepare the team for what they might endure. The fanbase can see the Doncic trade as the worst in NBA history if things don't go right.

However, player safety is the top priority. And there might be multiple questions that don't have answers. A report like this might indicate that something will happen, or something already happened. Issuing a public safety announcement like this is uncommon, especially to a national audience.

At the end of the day, the sentiment remains the same. Players are humans too. They aren't the ones in the front office making decisions. But the same goes for attacking the front office. Sure, it's not a smart move, but it's not worth threatening someone or their families.