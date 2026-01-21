Saturday night is sure to be an emotional one for the Dallas Mavericks as it marks the first time this season that Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers will make their way to the American Airlines Center. It’s also only the second time since the trade that Doncic has returned as an opponent with the Lakers. But ahead of the game, Mavericks veteran forward Naji Marshall urged the team not to focus so much on the past, as per Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Mavs.

“I just live in the moment and continue to just do my job, and I know my teammates feel the same way,” Marshall said. “It wasn’t us who got traded or fired, so it’s not really something we should focus on that much. I know you build relationships with those people, you wish the best for them, but like I said, worrying about that stuff, somebody else is doing your job for you.”

In the aftermath of the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers, the Mavericks ended up getting the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft which they used to select Cooper Flagg. Flagg has been a contender for the Rookie of the Year Award, but the Mavericks have still not been able to fully move past the bitter taste left by the trade.

Article Continues Below

Earlier this season, the organization took a big step towards trying to rectify the situation by firing embattled general manager Nico Harrison.

Making matters worse, Anthony Davis, the centerpiece for the Mavericks in the Doncic trade, has been limited in his availability due to injury. He’s currently sidelined amid a hand injury.

But the Mavericks have hit a groove recently, having won three consecutive games, and six of their last 10. They are 18-26 and in 12 place in the Western Conference standings, and a game and half back of the No. 10 Clippers for a play-in spot.