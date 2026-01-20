The Dallas Mavericks routed the New York Knicks 114–97 at Madison Square Garden despite entering the matchup severely shorthanded. With Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford all sidelined, head coach Jason Kidd leaned on veteran Dwight Powell to stabilize a depleted frontcourt and maintain structure on both ends of the floor.

The win continued a steady turnaround for the Mavericks after a bumpy opening stretch to the season. Over their first 18 games, Dallas struggled to establish rhythm as injuries and rotation instability disrupted continuity. Recent performances suggest progress, with improved execution, sharper defensive focus, and clearer offensive roles emerging across the lineup.

Powell logged 28 minutes and provided a steady presence despite modest box score production. He finished with two points, five rebounds, and two assists, but his screening, positioning, and defensive discipline played a key role in limiting Karl-Anthony Towns offensively.

The Knicks welcomed back superstar Jalen Brunson from injury but failed to capitalize on interior mismatches. The Mavs controlled the tempo throughout the second half, stretched the lead in the third quarter, and silenced the crowd as execution tightened on both ends.

Following the road win, StatMuse highlighted a statistical trend tied to Powell’s expanded role this season. The analytics outlet posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), noting the squad is undefeated when Powell plays at least 25 minutes.

Article Continues Below

“Fun fact: The Mavericks are undefeated this season when Dwight Powell plays at least 25 minutes.”

Fun fact: The Mavericks are undefeated this season when Dwight Powell plays at least 25 minutes. pic.twitter.com/LMFVoayyCW — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 13, 2026

That mark now stands at 9–0. Kidd has relied on the 11-year veteran's experience to anchor rotations while younger players handle increased scoring responsibilities. His communication, screening, and positioning have helped simplify reads for guards and wings during extended minutes.

Dallas is navigating a tough Western Conference, currently sitting 12th with over half the season complete. The dominant performance on the road Monday reinforced the importance of execution over star power. As roles solidify and health improves, the Mavericks aim to build momentum and position themselves for a meaningful late-season push.