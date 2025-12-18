On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will take the floor at home for a game against the upstart Detroit Pistons, who are currently number one in the Eastern Conference. The Mavericks have been up and down of late, currently sitting at 10-17, and with a crowded injury report heading into the Detroit matchup.

Earlier in the day, Mavericks insider Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints noted on X that “Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is officially listed as questionable on the NBA injury report for Thursday's game vs. Pistons. D'Angelo Russell (illness) and Brandon Williams (right Achilles soreness) are also both questionable to play.”

Then, later in the day on Thursday, the Mavericks also got an injury update on wing Naji Marshall.

“Naji Marshall (illness) is now listed as questionable on the NBA injury report for the Pistons-Mavericks game tonight,” he added.

The Mavericks certainly cannot afford to have all of those players miss the game and expect to compete against a Pistons squad that is currently 21-5 on the season.

Article Continues Below

The good news for the Mavericks is that Cooper Flagg will be good to go. Flagg has taken over as arguably the Mavericks' most consistent player recently, becoming the first player in NBA history to score 40 points at 18 years of age during a recent road loss against the Utah Jazz.

Flagg will certainly be tested against a Pistons team that has been one of the best defenses in the NBA this year so far, full of rangy wings who can guard multiple positions and switch screen and rolls.

In any case, the Mavericks and Pistons are slated to get things underway on Thursday at 8:30 pm ET from Dallas. After that, the Mavericks will head East for a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.