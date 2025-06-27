Although Dallas Mavericks fans are on a high after drafting Cooper Flagg with the number one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Nick Wright has hit the team with a harsh reality. Wright is an ardent Luka Doncić supporter who even jokes around and calls the Lakers star his “large adult Slovenian son” often on FS1's afternoon program First Things First. So, while it isn't a shock that he's not too high on the Mavericks, he has a rather interesting reason for calling them “overrated”.

“I think right now [the Mavs] are more than a touch overrated. I do not care how good you are… Until Kyrie [Irving] comes back, you're asking your primary ball handler and creator to be an 18-year-old [Cooper Flagg],” he said in the video.

Irving is locked into being a member of the team long term, recently signing Irving to a three-year $119 million deal. But, he will miss the majority of the season due to a rehabilitation from surgery to repair a torn ACL. As he does eventually work his way back to the court, the Mavericks still have Klay Thompson and Anthony Davis on the roster, with Davis showcasing an amazing level of talent in his first few games with the Mavericks.

If Cooper Flagg plays up to his potential, he should be a crucial addition to the Dallas lineup as well. He averaged 19.2 PPG and 7.5 rebounds last season for Duke as they made a run to the Final Four before losing a thrilling matchup to Houston, which eventually advanced to the national title game

Although Wright believes they're overrated, the Mavericks indeed might be a problem and Nico might've stumbled into the title contender that he's hoping for.