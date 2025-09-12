Everyone knows Klay Thompson is a great basketball player. The Dallas Mavericks star will be in the Hall of Fame someday. However, what people may not know is that Thompson is good at playing pool as well — something he proved in a recent video.

Video via Legion Hoops:

Klay Thompson really pulled up to a dive bar and started handing out L’s in pool 💀 (via LongBeachSucks / TikTok) pic.twitter.com/LKbhmEwSlD — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Thompson, who was at a dive bar, is seen playing pool with a group of people watching. After his opponent narrowly missed an opportunity, Klay proceeded to sink back-to-back shots en route to a victory. Following a brief postgame celebration, Thompson could be heard yelling, “who next!”

Article Continues Below

After the game, Klay Thompson — who was wearing a Tennessee Titans jersey — even took time for a brief interview.

“Titans might have lost today, but I'm winning in life because I'm 1-1 on the billiards table,” Thompson said. “I ain't leaving here with… an L. I'm going home with a W.”

In addition to basketball — and now playing pool — Thompson is known for his love of the ocean and sailing. He is often referred to as “Captain Klay” because of his love for being on the water. When the Mavs played the Warriors in Thompson's initial return to San Francisco this past season, the Warriors gave fans captain hats as a way to honor Thompson.

Thompson is hoping to help the Mavericks return to the NBA playoffs during the 2025-26 season. In his first season in Dallas last year, the Mavs reached the NBA Play-In Tournament but were unable to book their ticket to the playoffs. If the team can stay healthy during the upcoming campaign, Dallas could make a serious run in the postseason.