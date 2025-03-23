Anthony Davis has been sidelined since Feb. 8 in his debut game for the Dallas Mavericks with a left adductor strain, and everybody has been wondering when will he return to the court.

It seems like that answer might be sooner than later, with it possibly being while the Mavericks are on the East Coast road trip, according to Marc Stein.

“A specific game for Davis' comeback has not yet been locked in, sources said, but the nine-time NBA All-Star forward has progressed to the point that he is nearing clearance to be reinstated to the active roster after participating in five-on-five play twice this week with the Mavericks' Texas Legends affiliate in the NBA G League,” Stein wrote.

The Mavericks have a back-to-back against the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets, then play the Orlando Magic, and finish with the Chicago Bulls.

“A specific game for Davis' comeback has not yet been locked in, sources said, but the nine-time NBA All-Star forward has progressed to the point that he is nearing clearance to be reinstated to the active roster after participating in five-on-five play twice this week with the Mavericks' Texas Legends affiliate in the NBA G League,” Stein wrote.

There had been rumors that Davis may not return for the season, especially with the number of injuries the team has suffered, but they are still fighting to stay within the Play-In seeding for a chance to make the playoffs. With them currently being tied with the Phoenix Suns for the 10th seed, they're going to have to win as many games as they can down this stretch.

Getting Davis back would be huge, but also Derek Lively II and Daniel Gafford, who have also been sidelined with injuries. The Mavericks have shown some resiliency with most of their key players out, but every game matters at this point of the season if they want a chance at the playoffs.