The Dallas Mavericks enter the 2025-26 season with a combination of excitement and urgency. On one hand, they hold the rights to the NBA’s newest sensation, Cooper Flagg, who arrived as the No. 1 overall pick and is already being touted as a generational talent. On the other hand, the Western Conference is brutally competitive, filled with powerhouse rosters that will not wait for Dallas to develop chemistry. For a franchise that has endured inconsistency since Luka Dončić’s exit, the Mavericks have crafted a roster brimming with intrigue but also ripe with unanswered questions.

The frontcourt looks imposing with Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington, and the rookie Flagg. They also extended Washington on a four-year, $90 million deal, ensuring continuity alongside their stars. Kyrie Irving is expected to rejoin the team mid-season after time away, while veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson adds championship pedigree. The addition of D’Angelo Russell helps steady the point guard rotation until Irving returns, and complementary pieces like Caleb Martin, Naji Marshall, and Jaden Hardy add valuable depth.

Still, when compared to the juggernauts of the West: Thunder with SGA, Denver’s Nikola Jokić-led dynasty, Golden State’s desperate attempt to squeeze one more title out of Stephen Curry, and even Houston’s bold retool with Kevin Durant, the Mavericks remain a step behind. Flagg may one day carry them to the top, but in his rookie season, the expectation is not for him to bear the load alone. That responsibility falls on the front office, which must continue to find ways to maximize the roster’s balance. Trades will almost certainly define whether Dallas can leap from a promising but incomplete squad into a genuine contender.

Mikal Bridges: The defensive anchor and two-way wing

When evaluating what the Mavericks lack, perimeter defense and consistent two-way wing play top the list. While Klay Thompson still brings shooting and experience, he is no longer the defender he once was, and relying on Caleb Martin or Naji Marshall to chase elite scorers deep into the playoffs is a stretch. Enter Mikal Bridges, a player whose skill set aligns perfectly with Dallas’ needs.

Mikal Bridges TOOK OVER in the 4Q of Knicks-Celtics Game 4! HBD MIKAL! (🎥 @IQfor3) pic.twitter.com/grqVShBAKv — The Strickland (@TheStrickland) August 30, 2025

Bridges has developed into one of the league’s premier 3-and-D wings, but in recent seasons, he has also flashed the ability to be more than just a role player. His time in New York proved he could carry offensive stretches while still providing lockdown defense against the league’s toughest assignments. For Dallas, his presence would elevate their perimeter defense dramatically, giving them a player capable of checking stars like Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, or Kawhi Leonard in high-pressure situations.

Offensively, Bridges would fit seamlessly alongside Thompson and Davis. His ability to space the floor as a reliable three-point shooter complements Cooper Flagg’s developing offensive arsenal, while his off-ball movement creates easy scoring opportunities for teammates. Most importantly, he doesn’t need the ball to impact the game, which makes him the ideal wing in a system already featuring multiple high-usage stars.

The cost to acquire Bridges would be steep: likely a package centered on young talent like Jaden Hardy, Ryan Nembhard, or even draft compensation. But for a Mavericks team eyeing the postseason, this is the type of move that shifts them from “interesting” to “dangerous.” With Bridges in tow, Dallas would possess the defensive spine needed to compete against the West’s offensive juggernauts.

Dejounte Murray: A backcourt partner for the now and the future

Kyrie Irving’s return may bolster the Mavericks’ offense in the second half of the season, but the uncertainty around his availability makes it difficult to rely on him as the long-term solution. D’Angelo Russell provides a stopgap, yet his limitations as a defender and streaky shot-making leave Dallas vulnerable in playoff settings. What they truly need is a guard who can both complement Irving when he is available and stabilize the team when he is not. Dejounte Murray fits that mold.

Dejounte Murray: The Shake Back pic.twitter.com/IdPUwBqljz — Brady (@sideshowbrady) July 15, 2025

Murray’s two-way skill set, strong on-ball defense, rebounding, and playmaking, would fill a significant void. He thrives at creating offense without dominating possessions, and his length allows him to defend multiple positions, a necessity against the guard-heavy attacks in the Western Conference. While Irving dazzles as a scorer, Murray brings balance and consistency, ensuring that the Mavericks aren’t solely dependent on Kyrie’s availability or Russell’s streaks.

Pairing Murray with Cooper Flagg could also prove pivotal for the franchise’s long-term vision. Flagg’s development will benefit from playing alongside a guard who can orchestrate tempo, feed him in advantageous spots, and alleviate playmaking burdens from the rookie. Davis’s presence inside also makes Murray’s ability to penetrate and collapse defenses invaluable.

Jarrett Allen: Rim protection and frontcourt insurance

On paper, the Mavericks have no shortage of size. Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington, Dereck Lively II, and rookie phenom Cooper Flagg form a deep frontcourt rotation. Yet history suggests depth can quickly turn into a liability when injuries strike, particularly with Davis, who has struggled to stay healthy for extended stretches. The team’s reliance on Davis as both a defensive anchor and offensive hub underscores the need for insurance. Jarrett Allen is the type of player who could solidify Dallas’ interior for both the present and future.

Evan Mobley is one of the premier switchable Bigs in the league but don't sleep on Jarrett Allen's switchability. pic.twitter.com/sDxVgq1ljV — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) August 19, 2025

Allen’s strengths are well-documented: elite rim protection, rebounding, and efficient finishing around the rim. He has thrived as a defensive centerpiece, and his ability to protect the paint would allow Dallas to experiment with lineups where Davis slides to the power forward spot, reducing his physical toll over the season. Such flexibility could prolong Davis’ effectiveness and maximize his availability in the playoffs.

Moreover, Allen’s synergy with a young player like Cooper Flagg could not be understated. Flagg’s perimeter defense and versatility pair beautifully with Allen’s interior dominance, creating a defensive tandem capable of suffocating opposing offenses. Offensively, Allen’s rim-running ability gives guards like Russell, Irving, or potentially Murray a reliable lob target, while his rebounding ensures Dallas remains competitive on the glass.

Dallas at a crossroads

The Mavericks’ 2025-26 season will be judged not only by Cooper Flagg’s much-anticipated debut but also by how effectively the franchise builds around him. Anthony Davis is still an elite player, but at 32 years old, his health remains a concern. Kyrie Irving’s availability is never guaranteed, while Klay Thompson, though still valuable, is in the twilight of his career. The present core is competitive, but without additional reinforcements, it risks being merely good in a conference filled with great.

Mikal Bridges, Dejounte Murray, and Jarrett Allen each represent solutions to glaring weaknesses: wing defense, backcourt stability, and frontcourt insurance. Acquiring even one of these players could significantly shift Dallas’ standing in the Western Conference. The Mavericks have built a roster with intrigue, but in a league where championships are won by bold moves, standing pat would be a mistake.

Cooper Flagg may indeed become the generational star everyone expects him to be, but even generational stars need help. For Dallas, the time to act is now, before the Western Conference leaves them behind.