Jan 9, 2026 at 10:49 AM ET

The Atlanta Falcons are looking for a new direction after the 2025 season. Atlanta finished the season 8-9 and missed the playoffs yet again. That led to Atlanta firing Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot on Sunday. Now the team appears to be closing on hiring a familiar face for a prominent front office position.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that Atlanta is expected to hire former QB Matt Ryan as the team's next president of football.

“It’s widely believed around the NFL that Matt Ryan will indeed become the Falcons’ new president of football,” Russini wrote on social media on Friday. “Ryan & Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles are very close friends, dating back to their playing days at BC. I’m told Poles has been helping Ryan on the entire hiring process.”

This news should not be a big surprise to Falcons fans.

Rumors about Atlanta hiring their former franchise quarterback have bounced around for most of this past week.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz explained that Atlanta could hire Ryan in a similar capacity to Chris Spielman's role with in Detroit.

“The team recently hired Sportology to do a full organizational evaluation, which led to the GM/HC firing,” Schultz wrote on Sunday. “We’ll see what happens with Rich McKay, but ownership has been frustrated with how things have been run, and changes are happening at all levels.”

Atlanta also requested to speak with a few other candidates for the role. They sought permission to speak with Lions executive Mike Disner and Panthers executive Brandt Tilis.

Who might Matt Ryan want to hire as Falcons' next GM, head coach?

Article Continues Below

If hired, Ryan would play a pivotal role in hiring the team's next general manager and head coach.

Ryan may already be asserting himself in that process.

Just days after firing Fontenot, the Falcons requested to interview Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham.

Cunningham reports to Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who has a close relationship with Matt Ryan. He could be the favorite to become Atlanta's new general manager.

Meanwhile, the Falcons requested to interview 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for their vacant head coaching role.

Ultimately, Atlanta's GM and head coaching search should intensify after they make their president of football hire.

For now, Falcons fans just have to sit back and wait.