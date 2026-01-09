After the Miami Dolphins fired head coach Mike McDaniel on Thursday, the next day saw the team turn around and hire its next general manager. While the rumors swirl around the Dolphins about who their next head coach will be, the first step was finding a new general manager, which they got in Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Sullivan is the Green Bay Packers' Vice President of Player Personnel and is “highly respected within the league,” per Pelissero.

“The Dolphins are working to hire Jon-Eric Sullivan as their general manager, sources tell me and [Ian Rapoport],” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Sullivan, who was the Packers’ VP of Player Personnel, is highly respected within the league. Now, he’ll play a key role in Miami’s search for a new head coach.”

As reported before, former quarterback Troy Aikman was helping Miami in the process of finding a new general manager, with himself being the “biggest supporter” of Sullivan, according to Dianna Russini. Sullivan does have a Dolphins connection, with him being the son of former coach Jerry Sullivan, who was the wide receivers coach for Miami in 2004.

Dolphins' Stephen Ross chooses Jon-Eric Sullivan over other choices

Article Continues Below

Owner Stephen Ross and the Dolphins ultimately went with Sullivan in their general manager search, which also included others such as their interim Champ Kelly, the Los Angeles Chargers' Chad Alexander, and the San Francisco 49ers' Josh Williams. Some could be surprised that Miami didn't go with Alexander, since he is close and has worked with John Harbaugh in the past.

As people will look into the ties with Sullivan and who the next head coach will be, Pelissero would point out a few names: “Mike McCarthy, Jeff Hafley, Adam Stenavich, and Anthony Campanile.” However, there is no denying that fans wonder what the interest level is when it comes to Harbaugh, who was let go recently, shockingly, from the Baltimore Ravens.

It remains to be seen who Miami will hire as its next head coach, but it now has its new general manager after moving on from Chris Grier.