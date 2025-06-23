Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks will have an intriguing offseason as the star guard has a contract decision to make.

Irving boasts a player option for the 2025-26 season. If he accepts, he will earn up to $44 million in the final year of his contract. If he declines, he will become an unrestricted free agent as he can look outside of the Mavericks or sign a new contract with the franchise. NBA insider Marc Stein went into further detail on how things may look for the two parties this summer.

“To be clear: Absolutely nothing has changed in terms of the long-held anticipation that Irving will be anywhere but Dallas next season. Yet it does remain unclear at this juncture whether Irving will simply activate the option and then try to hammer out an extension with the Mavericks that can be signed starting July 7 … or surrender the option to become an unrestricted free agent,” Stein wrote.

“Passing on the option, of course, would suggest that the sides are headed for a new deal in free agency, with Dallas anticipated for some time to try to re-sign the 33-year-old to a new three-year pact in the general vicinity of his original three-year, $120 million deal with the Mavericks.”

What lies ahead for Kyrie Irving, Mavericks

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) during the second half at Footprint Center.
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More Dallas Mavericks News
Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) warms up before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center.
Mavericks’ Dwight Powell makes final decision on 2025-26 contract optionJoey Mistretta ·
Nov 27, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sources: Why Knicks remain in pursuit of Jason Kidd amid Mavericks contract talksKris Pursiainen ·
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) dribbles the ball against the Houston Cougars during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Cooper Flagg’s ‘biggest thing’ about Mavericks’ likely No. 1 pickJoey Mistretta ·
Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after making a last second shot to end the first half against the Arizona Wildcats during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center.
Mavericks rumors: The 1 word describing Cooper Flagg’s private workoutJaren Kawada ·
May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Mavericks rumors: Jason Kidd’s role in Cooper Flagg visit shuts down Knicks speculationMalik Brown ·
NBA rumors: Bobby Marks circles Mavericks, Clippers for Jrue Holiday trade
NBA rumors: Bobby Marks circles Mavericks, Clippers for Jrue Holiday tradeChris Spiering ·

Kyrie Irving has complete control over what he wants to do for his short-term future. He can stay content with his current contract or seek a different one with the Mavericks or another NBA squad.

In the meantime, Irving recovers from a torn ACL as he would return in the second half of the 2025-26 season. At age 33, he will do what he must to maximize his financial security while having a clear role with his team.

Irving's 2024-25 campaign ended after 50 games. He averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He shot 47.3% from the field, including 40.1% from beyond the arc.

The Mavericks will hope for Irving to make a full recovery. When he returns, the team will look to maximize their veteran star core of him and Anthony Davis. Dallas fell short of the playoffs after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.