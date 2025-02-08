NBA fans erupted on social media after Anthony Davis delivered a dominant first quarter in his debut with the Dallas Mavericks against the Houston Rockets. Davis wasted no time making an impact, finishing the opening period with 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and one block while shooting six-for-eight from the field.

The star big man, acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic, quickly showcased his ability to anchor Dallas' frontcourt. His combination of scoring, rebounding, and defense had Mavericks fans buzzing, as many took to social media to express their excitement.

One fan reacted to Davis’ performance by writing, “Maybe Nico was onto something…” referencing Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison's decision to trade for the former Lakers star.

Another fan posted, “People really forget how great AD is.”

Similarly, a different user added, “People were disrespecting this man like he wasn’t him 😂” highlighting Davis' ability to silence doubters with his strong debut.

Anthony Davis' strong debut vs. Rockets shifts tone after Mavericks fans protested Luka Doncic trade

Meanwhile, the excitement surrounding Davis’ arrival marks a stark contrast to the tension in Dallas leading up to Saturday’s game. Mavericks fans held a protest outside of the arena, voicing frustration over the organization’s decision to trade away Luka Doncic. Many were critical of the front office, questioning whether Davis could fill the void left by the five-time All-NBA First Team guard.

So far, at the time of this writing, the Mavericks hold a 55-39 lead over the Rockets with over two minutes left in the second quarter. Davis’ presence has already had a significant impact, as he provides Dallas with elite interior defense and offensive versatility alongside Kyrie Irving.

The Mavericks acquired Davis to bolster their championship aspirations, and his early performance suggests he could be a game-changer for their postseason push. With fans already rallying behind him, all eyes will be on Davis as he looks to solidify his role as a key piece in Dallas' pursuit of an NBA title.