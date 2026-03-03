The Denver Nuggets had quite the scare against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on Monday. Luckily for them, Jamal Murray donned his superhero cape and carried them to the hard-earned win, 128-125.

The Nuggets snapped their two-game skid and improved to 38-24, including 22-12 on the road.

Murray looked like a secret member of The Avengers, exploding for 45 points on 13-of-19 shooting, including 8-of-13 from beyond the arc. He also had two rebounds, eight assists, and two steals.

His spectacular showing was not lost on Nuggets coach David Adelman, as shown in the video posted by AltitudeTV.

“Jamal was really special. I mean, 45 points on 19 shots,” said Adelman.

It was not the first time that Adelman has touted Murray. When the prolific guard dropped a season-high 52 points in December, Adelman was adamant that Murray is “above average,” underscoring the fact that he has been largely underappreciated by fans.

The 29-year-old Murray is having a stellar campaign, including earning his first-ever nod to the All-Star Game. His duo with Nikola Jokic remains one of the most lethal in the NBA, and the Nuggets will go as far as the pair will take them.

Adelman, meanwhile, also lauded his players for staying composed despite the tough challenge from the Jazz, who fell to 18-43.

“I don't know, I guess nowadays people judge wins. I don't. Wins are wins. Losses are losses. We would've beat OKC (Thunder) if (Alex) Caruso misses that three, we lose tonight, what's the difference? We're just trying to win, get ourselves to a good place. I'm just proud of the guys for staying with it. There was no panic,” noted Adelman.

The Nuggets will return to action on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers.