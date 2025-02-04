Luka Doncic is officially a Los Angeles Laker after the Dallas Mavericks traded him there on Saturday night. However, another team could have been in the mix for his services, according to former NBA player Austin Rivers.

Rivers uploaded an episode of his Off Guard with Austin Rivers podcast on Monday, reacting to the trade that transpired between the Lakers and Mavericks. He revealed he spoke to someone close to an owner of an NBA team, claiming they would have given a lot to acquire Doncic knowing what he was traded for.

“I don’t want to say who but I talked to someone who is close with an owner of an NBA team. They talked earlier today and this owner of a certain NBA program who has stars on their team, literally was like, ‘good God, I wish I would’ve known because I would’ve gave him,'” Rivers said at the 22:01 mark.

“And when I tell you the names, I can’t tell you them but the package, they talk about 2, 3 picks, a couple young guys and a bonafide star for Luka. Instead they got AD, Max Christie, and one pick.”

Rivers played 11 years in the league from 2012 to 2023, being a journeyman as he played for seven teams. He notably represented the Los Angeles Clippers for four seasons, averaging 11.1 points per game after 243 appearances.

What's next for Luka Doncic after trade

It remains a mystery to which owner of the NBA team Austin Rivers was referring to that would have made the attempt to pursue Luka Doncic.

The Milwaukee Bucks could be the team in question, who has Rivers' father Doc Rivers as their head coach, on top of having multiple picks. The Orlando Magic, Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves could be in the conversation as well, having young stars among assets to deal for Doncic.

However, the ship has sailed as Doncic now resides in Los Angeles. He teams up with LeBron James as he's positioned to handle the reins alongside his new co-star to put the Lakers back in title contention for the long term.

Doncic awaits his official debut as a Laker, currently recovering from a calf injury as he looks to return before the All-Star break. Until then, the Lakers will face the Clippers on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.