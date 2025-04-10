Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison surfaced as the most jeered individual on Wednesday. Even on a night the Los Angeles Lakers pulled into American Airlines Arena.

Harrison observed an emotional Luka Doncic from afar. The Mavericks GM watched the powerful Doncic video tribute from near a tunnel exit. Mavs fans, however, clearly spotted him. Then let the 52-year-old GM have it.

Fans exploded into a “Fire Nico!” chant that reverberated inside the Mavs' home venue. Harrison not only heard the chant loud and clear. But his facial reaction said it all: He's not the most liked individual inside the arena at the moment.

Here's the scene captured by Mavs reporter Landon Thomas.

Nico Harrison listening to the “Fire Nico” chants… pic.twitter.com/wgeiApWx29 — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Harrison wasn't anywhere near the pregame festivities involving the past Mavericks star. Fans even believed that Doncic took a swipe at him before the game through a new ad.

Luka Doncic ad fuels bitterness for Mavericks' Nico Harrison

This Western Conference showdown rose as one of the more hyped basketball contests of the final regular season stretch. Doncic came out of the visitor's locker room inside American Airlines Arena for the first time ever.

Doncic, though, left many fans believing he took a jab at Harrison before the game, all through a brand new Gatorade commercial.

The new spot shows Doncic wearing his neutral colors while dribbling the basketball sitting down. Doncic eventually rises from the seat. But the caption reads “No Love Lost.” Even more noticeable? Doncic has a towel that appears to spell out “traitor,” implying another roast toward Harrison.

Luka takes shot at Nico Harrison in new Gatorade ad, wearing “Traitor” towel. 😳pic.twitter.com/I23Jp0pF23 — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) April 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Doncic eventually flamed his former team on the scoreboard. The former Mavs star dropped an astonishing 31 points before halftime. Doncic even hit a step-back 3-pointer over Anthony Davis – the same Davis Harrison acquired in that early February trade from the Lakers. His Lakers trailed 87-85 early in the fourth quarter.

But again, Harrison got jeered from a distance and near an exit. His facial expressions showed the realization of what he did and how his own home fans really thought of him.