Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is back in Dallas on Wednesday for his first game to play his former team for the first time since the Dallas Mavericks sent him to LA in a shocking three-team trade last February.

His return to Dallas is an emotional one, perfectly summed up by the tears that flowed down his face when the Mavericks played a tribute video for him before the game at his old stomping grounds, the American Airlines Center. But when it was time to hit the court, Doncic seemingly set aside his emotions and put all his focus on trying to help the Lakers beat the Mavericks.

In one of the most notable moments, at least in the first half of the contest, the 26-year-old Doncic toyed with the defense of Mavs big man Anthony Davis, the centerpiece of the trade package that Dallas got in the said trade.

With the ball in his hands and Davis in front of him, Doncic created separation by pulling off a tough stepback before letting it fly for a 3-point attempt that found the bottom of the net. Dallas fans inside the arena, despite the Mavericks being behind by two points after that shot, loudly cheered as though Doncic was still playing for their team. It must have been a bittersweet moment for them.

Luka Doncic buries the stepback triple over Anthony Davis 🔥pic.twitter.com/tkyVZeWiAD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

In any case, Doncic played in the first half like a man on a mission. By the half, the former NBA scoring champion had already put up a total of 31 points on an 11-for-16 shooting from the field with six 3-pointers on eight attempts. He entered the game with an average of 27.6 points in the 2024-25 NBA regular season. Doncic also had three rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 19 minutes before the half to help the Lakers erect a three-point lead after two quarters.