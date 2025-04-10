Luka Doncic walked out of the American Airlines Center visitors locker room for the first time ever. The former Dallas Mavericks star made his emotionally charged return in front of his first NBA fan base, this time with the Los Angeles Lakers. NBA All-Star Trae Young, however, dropped a bold take before the opening tip.

Young only needed five words to grab fans' attention online. Here's what the Atlanta Hawks star shared.

“He was never gonna leave…” Young posted on X.

Young revealed his belief that Doncic wanted to remain in Dallas. He never believed Doncic orchestrated the trade and told the Mavs he wanted out. Still, Mavs general manager Nico Harrison delivered the shocking February trade that sent Doncic over to the Lakers.

Trae Young watched Luka Doncic go off on Mavericks in return

Young and the Hawks had the night off before taking on the Brooklyn Nets. So Young joined the rest of the world in watching the highly-anticipated Dallas homecoming for Doncic.

And Doncic delivered one epic scoring night — showing retribution in front of the GM who sent him away. Doncic dropped 31 points before halftime. The newest Lakers shooter and passer even added further insult to Harrison and the Mavs on the floor. Doncic nailed a step-back three-pointer that sailed over Anthony Davis. The 2020 NBA champion Davis was part of the stunning deal Harrison orchestrated with the Lakers.

Doncic's Lakers eventually pulled away. Los Angeles rolled to the 112-97 romp of the Mavs. The Lakers held Dallas to only 40 combined second half points.

Doncic exploded on the same floor where he brought a Western Conference title banner back one year ago. He scored 45 points on his old pals on 16-of-28 field goal shooting. Doncic nailed seven baskets from behind the arc. He lured down eight rebounds and dished six assists. Doncic got showered with a “Luka!” chant after taking the win.

Luka Doncic comes to the bench during a timeout after tying his season high with 45 points and his Laker teammates joined in on the “Luka! Luka!” chant from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/Q7O0ohzX9J — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Doncic now has the Lakers one win away from securing their 50th regular season win. Los Angeles sits at third in the Western Conference standings. The team that sent him to L.A., meanwhile, is 38-42 now.