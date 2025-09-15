The Denver Nuggets made waves in the 2025 offseason by swapping Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson, a move that subtly but significantly shifted the team’s identity. Johnson fits more naturally alongside Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, offering spacing, efficiency, and defensive versatility.

While Porter Jr. was explosive at times, his streakiness and defensive limitations were often magnified in playoff runs. With Johnson now in the mix, the Nuggets have strengthened their ability to spread the floor and diversify their lineups. Still, for a team chasing championships in a brutally competitive Western Conference, one smart trade might not be enough.

The Nuggets remain a team that has both the talent and the urgency to make another major in-season move. With Nikola Jokić in his prime and Murray entering the peak of his career, Denver must be proactive in addressing gaps before the trade deadline. That’s where a few intriguing names come in. As the season develops, three players in particular stand out as possible trade targets for Denver, players who not only fit the team’s needs but also align with its vision of sustainable contention.

Jarrett Allen and the search for a defensive anchor

No matter how brilliant Jokić is offensively, there remains one recurring question: how does Denver survive when he is off the floor, or when an opponent schemes to attack him in pick-and-roll situations? This is where a player like Jarrett Allen becomes so enticing. Allen has quietly been one of the league’s most reliable defensive centers, anchoring the Cleveland Cavaliers’ paint for several seasons with elite rim protection, rebounding, and finishing around the basket. He doesn’t need touches to be effective, which makes him an ideal complement to Jokić. In Denver’s system, Allen could serve as both a backup option and a situational partner in dual-big lineups, much like the role Dwight Howard once played alongside Anthony Davis in the Lakers’ 2020 championship run.

Jarrett Allen in the biggest game of the season: 25 PTS

12 REB (8 OREB)

6 AST (0 TOV)

3 STL

9-11 FG (!!!) The lights weren't too bright. pic.twitter.com/Rc8vb4Y9eq — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 9, 2025

From a roster construction standpoint, Allen fills a glaring need. The Nuggets struggled last season when Jokić sat, often bleeding points in the paint and failing to rebound at the same level. Jonas Valanciunas, while a veteran presence, is far past his prime, and young options like DaRon Holmes II remain untested in meaningful playoff environments. Bringing in Allen would solidify Denver’s interior defense, giving them a true insurance policy during high-leverage moments. His presence would also relieve Aaron Gordon of the burden of guarding oversized centers, allowing Gordon to focus on his natural role as a switchable forward defender.

Financially, Allen’s contract isn’t insignificant. He’s locked into a multi-year deal worth over $20 million annually, which means Denver would need to part with real assets. Cleveland has been reluctant to trade him in the past, but with Darius Garland and Evan Mobley needing room to expand their games, there is at least a plausible opening for conversations. Denver could package young players and picks, though they’d have to balance not gutting their depth. The price would be steep, but Allen’s fit is undeniable. For a team that needs just one more defensive gear to match its offensive brilliance, Allen could be the difference between a deep playoff run and another painful exit.

OG Anunoby and the pursuit of the perfect 2-way wing

If the Nuggets decide to double down on the philosophy behind acquiring Cam Johnson, the natural next step would be to pursue a high-end two-way wing like OG Anunoby. Few players in the NBA combine defensive versatility and reliable perimeter shooting the way Anunoby does. At six-foot-seven with a long wingspan, he can credibly guard positions one through four, often taking on the challenge of defending an opponent’s best scorer. His offensive game may not be flashy, but he spaces the floor well, cuts effectively, and doesn’t disrupt ball movement, traits that mesh seamlessly with Jokić’s pass-first style.

Remember when OG Anunoby was unstoppable for a month? pic.twitter.com/2Te4A57339 — Dylan Backer (@DylanBackerESM) August 16, 2025

The Nuggets’ current wing rotation is solid but not untouchable. Christian Braun is an emerging talent, yet he’s still developing into a consistent offensive threat. Adding Anunoby would instantly elevate Denver’s defensive ceiling, giving them the kind of perimeter stopper that becomes invaluable in a seven-game series against stars like Luka Dončić, Anthony Edwards, or Lebron James. Anunoby’s presence would also make Denver less reliant on Aaron Gordon for tough wing assignments, preserving Gordon’s energy for offensive contributions.

Article Continues Below

The challenge, of course, lies in prying him away from the New York Knicks. Anunoby signed a lucrative long-term deal in New York, and he has been central to their identity. However, his injury history always looms, and the Knicks may eventually be tempted to rebalance their roster if health issues resurface or if their playoff ambitions stall. Denver would likely need to construct a deal around Cam Johnson, picks, and perhaps one of their younger players to make New York listen. It would be an expensive gamble, but the payoff could be enormous. In Anunoby, the Nuggets would add a player tailor-made for postseason basketball, someone capable of swinging defensive matchups while quietly stretching the floor on the other end.

Jerami Grant and the case for a familiar face

Not every trade has to be a blockbuster, and sometimes the best move is a return to something that already worked. Jerami Grant spent a pivotal season with the Nuggets back in 2019-20, providing versatile defense, timely shooting, and a surprising amount of self-creation before leaving for a larger role elsewhere. In the years since, he has blossomed into a reliable scorer on the Portland Trail Blazers, though often in situations where his talents were overshadowed by rebuilding dynamics. For Denver, bringing Grant back would be a way to add familiarity, versatility, and depth without the sticker shock of trading for a bigger name like Anunoby.

Jerami Grant gets rewarded for his block with a bucket in transition! He's up to 18 PTS on TNT pic.twitter.com/tdEB38Y3HS — NBA (@NBA) November 30, 2022

Grant’s appeal lies in his adaptability. He can guard multiple positions, operate as a small-ball power forward, and hit enough threes to keep defenses honest. Unlike Johnson, he can also put the ball on the floor and create offense in isolation, a valuable safety valve for lineups where Murray or Jokić rest. In Denver’s offense, Grant wouldn’t need to carry the same load he has shouldered in Detroit or Portland; instead, he could focus on the efficient, high-impact role he once played so well alongside Jokić. His ability to cut, finish at the rim, and defend elite wings would fit seamlessly into the Nuggets’ system.

Portland’s direction will determine Grant’s availability. If the Blazers continue to prioritize youth around Scoot Henderson and their recent draft picks, moving a veteran on a sizeable contract could make sense. Denver, meanwhile, would likely be able to put together a competitive package without mortgaging the future. A combination of picks and salary-matching contracts might be enough, given that Portland’s timeline doesn’t necessarily align with keeping Grant long term. For Denver, the reacquisition of Grant would be less about flashy headlines and more about finding the right role player to plug gaps and give the roster playoff-tested depth. Sometimes, the smartest path to contention is the one that feels most familiar.

What will the Nuggets do?

The Nuggets’ front office faces a delicate balance in 2025-26. On one hand, they already have the core of a championship team, led by the most unique superstar in the game. On the other hand, the Western Conference is unforgiving, and standing pat could mean squandering a golden window. After securing Cam Johnson, Denver has shown a willingness to adjust and evolve. The next step may involve one more targeted move, whether it’s the defensive insurance of Jarrett Allen, the elite wing versatility of OG Anunoby, or the familiar reliability of Jerami Grant. Each path carries risks, from the cost of assets to the uncertainty of fit, but each also offers the potential to fortify a roster that is already closer to championship contention than most teams in the league.

For the Nuggets, the question isn’t whether they have enough talent to compete. It’s whether they can find that final piece that tilts the margins in their favor when the games matter most. The 2025-26 season promises to be one where every decision counts, and a well-timed trade could be the move that brings another title to Denver.