Michael Porter Jr. did not hesitate when asked who he believes is the greatest basketball player of all time. The former Denver Nuggets forward went with a familiar name, his former Denver teammate Nikola Jokić.

“I’m going, Nikola Jokić,” Porter Jr. said in a recent interview. “The reason I say that is because he could have won MVP five years in a row. Can you name another player who could’ve won MVP five years?”

The comment adds to a growing chorus of voices recognizing the Serbian center’s place in basketball history. Jokić has already won three MVPs and nearly added two more, finishing runner-up in both cases. He also guided Denver to its first NBA championship in 2023, a run defined by his unmatched ability to control every possession.

What separates Jokić is the scope of his impact. He is the only center in league history to average a triple-double for a season, and his advanced metrics rival or surpass those of Michael Jordan and LeBron James at their peaks. According to Basketball Reference, Jokić has posted a Box Plus/Minus above 10 for five straight years, something no other player has ever done. His Player Efficiency Ratings from 2021-22 and this season rank as the two highest in NBA history.

For Denver, the numbers are staggering. With Jokić on the floor, the Nuggets operate like one of the most efficient offenses ever, scoring more than 30 points per 100 possessions, better than when he sits. His passing, court vision, and scoring efficiency make him the hub of an offense that rarely falters when he is in control.

The Nuggets’ championship run proved that Jokić’s style can win at the highest level. Now entering his 30s, his resume is beginning to stack up against the game’s all-time greats.

Porter Jr.’s praise may have sounded bold, but it reflected what many around Denver already believe. In a sport where the GOAT conversation rarely expands beyond Jordan and James, Jokić’s sustained excellence has forced basketball to make room for a new contender.

