The Denver Nuggets fell 108-113 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Despite the loss, point guard Jamal Murray found some reasons for optimism despite the disappointing result for the undermanned Nuggets.

Denver entered the fourth quarter with a solid 97-88 lead before being outscored 25-11 down the stretch. However, Murray emphasized the growth happening within the team's makeshift rotation as they navigate a brutal stretch without their starters.

“Building our chemistry, building our bond. The way we move the ball, the way we share the ball. How we go into each game, our approach to each game. Our execution,” said Murray postgame. “It's only going to get better when everybody gets back as well. This is a key time for us, and I think we're handling it well, just shots didn't fall tonight, and that always sucks.”

The Nuggets' chemistry is strengthening through adversity

With four of their five starters sidelined with injuries, including three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets managed to show resilience for the majority of the game.

Murray led the Nuggets in scoring with 34 points. Close behind was Peyton Watson, who made the move from the bench to the starting lineup and had 21 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Another bench-to-starter addition, Spencer Jones, was also productive with 13 points and six rebounds. Even players like Jalen Pickett and Zeke Nnaji, who have seen sporadic opportunities this season, performed admirably in expanded roles.

Murray's positive takeaways reflect a veteran who understands that growth often emerges from adversity. The ball movement and collective effort demonstrated by the Nuggets on Friday will only strengthen once the roster returns to full health.

“We're just playing together, that's the biggest thing. It's fun to play together when the balls hopping,” said Murray. “Everybody that's on the bench is getting into the game. So, it's just cool to have everybody bring that win mentality. We thought we could get it done today.”

The shorthanded Nuggets will look to get back into the win column when they face the Brooklyn Nets Sunday afternoon.