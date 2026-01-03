As the Denver Nuggets continue life without Nikola Jokic for a month ahead of facing the Brooklyn Nets, starting forward Aaron Gordon and Christan Braun's status on the injury has upgraded. Jamal Murray is considered probable, while Gordon is dealing with a right hamstring. Braun is recovering from a left ankle sprain.

The Nuggets upgraded Gordon and Braun's injury status on Saturday afternoon, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

Article Continues Below

“The Nuggets have upgraded both Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun to questionable for Sunday's game against Brooklyn,” Stein reported.

The Nuggets will look to bounce back from their 113-108 loss to the Cleveland Cavs on Friday.