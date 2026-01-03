The Denver Nuggets finally caught a break. Nikola Jokic continues to trend positively after an injury that hyperextended his left knee, and he avoided major ligament damage. The three-time MVP will travel with the team on their current road trip, and Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun are also trending toward returns. According to ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth, Jokic has been progressing well, and ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel added that the team expects him to remain with Denver during the trip. The injury occurred against the Miami Heat, but testing showed no significant ligament damage, avoiding the nightmare scenario. The update changed the mood fast.

The three stars are currently missing action versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. This article will be updated.