Nikola Jokic continues to rewrite the NBA record books at a pace that feels genuinely illegal. During the Denver Nuggets' gritty 128-125 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night, the Serbian center officially tied a mark held by the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and he did it in nearly half the time.

Entering the contest at the Delta Center, Jokic sat just one game shy of tying the record for the most games with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists in NBA history. After a hard-fought 36 minutes on the floor, he walked away with exactly 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists. That performance marks his 322nd career 20/10/5 game, pulling him level with the Captain.

The most staggering part of this achievement isn’t just the production, but the efficiency. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar needed 1,560 games to set that bar. Jokic has reached the same summit in just 792 games. While Jamal Murray stole the headlines for the night with a massive 45-point outburst, including eight triples and the go-ahead free throws, the steady hand of Jokic kept the Nuggets afloat as they fended off a late Jazz rally.

Utah didn’t make it easy, despite a depleted roster. Keyonte George exploded for 36 points and nearly forced overtime, but Jokic remained composed under pressure. Even with five fouls late in the fourth quarter, he managed to secure the boards and hit two clutch free throws with six seconds remaining to seal the victory.

Denver has leaned heavily on its superstar this season, and Jokic hasn’t disappointed. He currently leads the league in rebounds and assists, looking every bit like the favorite for another MVP trophy. With the record now tied, all eyes turn to Thursday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. If history is any indication, Jokic won't stay tied for long.