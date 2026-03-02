The Denver Nuggets are currently facing a challenging stretch, having lost six of their last nine games, including a 117-108 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. This downturn has dropped them to fifth place in the Western Conference standings. Last week's 128-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors highlighted issues with late-game execution, leaving star center Nikola Jokic initially worried about the team’s difficulty in creating open shots during critical moments.

However, according to a report from Rachel Strand and noted by ClutchPoints, Jokic now sees these struggles as a positive development for the defending champions.

Commenting on the team’s recent performance, he stated, “It's a good thing to happen. You're going to start worrying; you’re going to start caring more. The struggle is good… You're going to play a little bit harder and better.”

"It's a good thing to happen. You're gonna start worrying, you're gonna start caring more. The struggle is good… You're gonna play a little bit harder and better." Nikola Jokic on the Nuggets going through a rough patch 🗣️ (via @MileHighRachel) pic.twitter.com/LPme5cmXKH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 2, 2026

Article Continues Below

This perspective suggests that the reigning MVP believes the current challenges can help eliminate complacency and sharpen the team's focus as the postseason approaches.

Guard Christian Braun echoed this sentiment after last week's game, too, emphasizing that the Nuggets' challenges arise more from a lack of physicality and “not holding our spots” than from flaws in their overall gameplay.

With crucial matchups against the Utah Jazz and the strong Los Angeles Lakers scheduled, the Nuggets must find a way to increase their toughness.

Jokic remains optimistic that experiencing the pressure of these losses will ultimately drive the team to elevate its performance when it matters most.