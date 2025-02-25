The Philadelphia 76ers have endured an abject nightmare of a 2024-25 season, never really finding their footing in more ways than one even after overhauling their roster over this past summer. They simply keep digging too deep of a hole for them to overcome, and at this point, they might be better off having to tank to keep their 2025 first-round pick especially after falling to 20-37 on the year with a brutal 142-110 defeat to the Chicago Bulls at home.

There may not be a play that sums up the 76ers' misfortunes this season than the lowlight David Roddy had in the first half of their blowout defeat. With the shot clock winding down, Roddy had no choice but to hoist up a corner three. But Roddy is not known for his outside shooting, so the odds of the shot going in were always going to be shoddy at best. In the end, the burly forward barfed up an airball that hit teammate Adem Bona, who was wrestling for position on the interior, straight on the head, with the ball ricocheting off of him straight out of bounds.

Roddy hasn't been part of the 76ers' roster for very long; in fact, the team recently signed him to a 10-day deal just to give themselves a bit more depth. But it looks like he's already being affected by the team-wide malaise that has been plaguing Philly all season long.

76ers' offseason maneuvering falls flat

When the 76ers managed to sign Paul George in free agency after letting Tobias Harris go, there were plenty of celebrations in the City of Brotherly Love. After all, a team that's been dominant with Joel Embiid healthy was adding a perennial All-Star and one of the best 3-and-D shot-creating wings in the league.

But a dreadful turn of events after free agency prevented the 76ers from getting into much of a rhythm. George hyperextended his knee during preseason, while Embiid faced knee problems that prevented him from suiting up at the start of the campaign. It's become rather problematic as well that George's production has dipped so much.

It might be time for the 76ers to shut it down and just hope for their best players (Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, George) to enter the 2025-26 season at full health. This season is looking more and more like a lost cause with each passing day, and waving the white flag appears to be the most astute play.