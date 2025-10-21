The Denver Nuggets are just days away from kicking off their 2025-26 NBA season with a road game against the Golden State Warriors. The Nuggets enter this season with legitimate championship expectations after retooling in the offseason around superstar Nikola Jokic.

Earlier this week, the Nuggets followed in the footsteps of a recent viral moment created by the Boston Celtics by allowing their coaching staff to face off against local media members in a scrimmage.

Needless to say, things went in a similar fashion to the way they did in Boston.

Of course, NBA coaching staffs are often comprised of mostly former players, and even if they may no longer be in their prime, they're typically better at the sport than members of the local media.

A big season for the Nuggets

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets are hoping that this year they will be able to bounce back after two straight playoff exits in Game 7 of the second round.

Last year, Denver was done in by the Oklahoma City Thunder in a series in which Nikola Jokic was inefficient from the field and didn't get a lot of help from his supporting cast, but was still able to drag the eventual champions to the series' full length.

This offseason, the Nuggets made multiple big moves, including trading Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cam Johnson, as well as bringing in Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown in free agency.

That, combined with a healthy offseason from Jamal Murray and projected ascension from young players like Christian Braun and Peyton Watson, could be enough to vault the Nuggets back into the top of the Western Conference hierarchy.

Of course, the Thunder are returning essentially the exact same roster from a year ago, and it's not outside the realm of possibility that they too will improve, considering the youth they have up and down their roster.

Still, the Nuggets will enter this season with arguably the most well-rounded supporting cast of Jokic's career.