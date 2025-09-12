Looking to get back to championship contender status, the Denver Nuggets have had a strong offseason. The Nuggets made several moves to add impact players to their roster including the trades for Jonas Valanciunas and Cam Johnson and the free agent signings of Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. The Nuggets made a late offseason roster move this week with the signing of big man Moses Brown, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

The signing of Moses Brown brings the Nuggets current roster to 16 players. While details of the contract were not immediately available, it’s likely Brown signed a training camp deal and will be given an opportunity to make the final regular season roster. If it is a camp deal, Brown will likely have competition for the 15th roster spot from NBA veteran Kessler Edwards whom the Nuggets also signed to a camp deal last month.

After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, Brown has played for several NBA teams and will be heading into his seventh year of league experience. He split time between the Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks last season.

With the Mavericks, Brown appeared in four games, including two starts, and put up the best numbers of his career. During that stretch he averaged a career-high 11.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals with splits of 72.4 percent shooting from the field and 83.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In addition to the Pacers and Mavericks, Brown has also played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets.

Brown was on a 10-day contract with the Mavericks last season, and the team did not re-sign him following the expiration of the deal. He spent the majority of the 2024-25 season in the G League playing for the Westchester Knicks. He also suited up in NBA Summer League in Las Vegas for the Houston Rockets.