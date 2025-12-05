The Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks will go head-to-head on Friday night. Denver has multiple players on the injury report, though.

Spencer Jones is currently listed as questionable due to a right knee contusion. Aaron Gordon, who is dealing with a right hamstring strain, remains out for the game. In addition to Gordon, the following players won't play on Friday night: Christian Braun (left ankle sprain), Julian Strawther (lower back injury management), Tamar Bates (G League two-way) and DaRon Holmes II (G League on assignment).

The Hawks also have injuries to monitor, as Jalen Johnson (right calf tightness) and Kristaps Porzingis (return to competition reconditioning) are both listed as questionable and are among eight Hawks on the injury report.

Denver will enter play with a 15-6 record this season, placing them fifth in the Western Conference standings. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray continue to lead the way as the Nuggets look to make a competitive run in the West.

Article Continues Below

As for the Hawks, Atlanta is currently 13-10 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hawks are doing everything they can to remain competitive despite Trae Young's injury absence.

The Nuggets most recently earned a 135-120 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, while the Hawks were defeated 115-92 by the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Nevertheless, Atlanta is hosting Denver on Friday night and an upset is certainly not out of the question.

Tip-off for the Nuggets and Hawks game in Atlanta is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST on Friday night.