There's nothing quite like the Russell Westbrook adventure. On Saturday night, the Denver Nuggets had another one of those topsy-turvy rides with the former NBA Most Valuable Player guard on the floor, as they came away with a 112-110 escape of a win via overtime against Westbrook's former team, the Los Angeles Clippers at Ball Arena in Denver, thanks in part to him.

The 36-year-old Westbrook came off the bench for the Nuggets and shot just 5-for-17 from the field, which was par for the course based on his 44.9 field goal percentage in the 2024-25 NBA regular season. But he also stepped up when Denver needed someone to do it the most, hitting a huge 3-pointer near the end of regulation that gave the Nuggets a two-point lead.

Then with just under 10 seconds left in overtime and with the Nuggets holding a still-precarious three-point lead, Westbrook forced the Clippers to turn the ball over with incredible pressure during an inbound pass by Nicolas Batum intended for James Harden.

Westbrook's heroics in the fourth quarter and overtime greatly outweighed his 1-for-6 shooting in the first three quarters of the contest. He shot 4-for-7 for nine points while playing out the entire fourth quarter on the floor.

In true Westbrook-esque fashion, the former two-time NBA scoring champion followed up his solid shooting in the fourth quarter by missing all of his four attempts from the field in overtime before his aforementioned crucial defensive stop.

Westbrook, who also committed just a turnover and recorded eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes, certainly turned heads with his intensity — and sheer unpredictability of what the Nuggets would get from him on any given moment.

“YOU JUST WATCHED THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK EXPERIENCE LADIES AND GENTLEMEN,” a post read.

“for every good Russell Westbrook is an equal and opposite Russell Westbrook,” one said.

From another social media user on X (formerly Twitter): “Russell Westbrook is one of those roller coasters you have to sign a waiver before you’re allowed on.”

“Russell Westbrook led all players in scoring in the 4th quarter… came up CLUTCH,” another X account shared.

Via a different X user: “Absolutely incredible performance from Russell Westbrook. Nothing else to say.”

Westbrook and the Nuggets will look to notch a 2-09 series lead over the Clippers in Game 2 on Monday at home.