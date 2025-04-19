The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers were in a tight battle down the stretch of their Game 1 matchup in the playoffs, and things, of course, got intense. As Nikola Jokic was going to inbound the ball after a made Clippers basket, he and Derrick Jones Jr. got tangled up. Jones' elbow then ended up connecting with Jokic's face, and the Nuggets center fell to the floor.

The referees ended up not calling a foul, which left the Nuggets confused and Jokic angry. Jokic then got up and got in the ref's face, and he was called for a technical. It seemed like the refs did miss the call, and Jokic had a reason to be angry.

This was the sequence between Nikola Jokic and Derrick Jones Jr. that resulted in a no-call… Nikola Jokic was so furious nothing was called that he got hit with a technical foul afterwards. Good or bad no-call from the refs?

This series was one of the more highly anticipated matchups out of all the first-round series, and it has lived up to the hype so far, as the game went into overtime. The Clippers have played some good basketball the past few weeks, and they were able to grab the No. 5 seed.

The Nuggets have been solid all season, and despite the firings of Michael Malone and Calvin Booth, that doesn't change the product that they have on the court. As long as Jokic is on the floor, the Nuggets will have a chance no matter what.

Both the Nuggets and Clippers seem to be even as far as talent level, and it wouldn't be surprising if a series like this went seven games. The important thing for the Clippers is making sure that Kawhi Leonard stays healthy, as the past two seasons haven't panned out well for him. If Leonard can stay healthy, there's no telling what the Clippers' ceiling is in the postseason.

For the Nuggets, they're not far removed from winning a championship two seasons ago, and with them basically having the same group, they know what they need to do to win.