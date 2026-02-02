The Denver Nuggets usually only have one All-Star, and it's Nikola Jokic. He's once again made the team, but the Nuggets will be sending another player to the Intuit Dome. Jamal Murray has been waiting for his opportunity to be an All-Star, and he finally will have the chance to represent his team, as well as Team World, for the weekend festivities.

Though Murray is happy about being an All-Star, he has not liked how the game is played, especially over the past few years. It's a conversation that has been brought up time after time, and there have been several changes in the format to make it more competitive, but to no avail. Murray recently spoke about the lack of hustle in the game, but he plans on changing the narrative when he steps on the court.

“I really kind of lost interest in All-Star just watching whatever they’re doing out there. I’d rather go on vacation if that’s the basketball we’re going to be playing…I would like to play (hard),” Murray said.

Murray plans to play hard in the All-Star Game: “I really kind of lost interest in All-Star just watching whatever they’re doing out there. I’d rather go on vacation if that’s the basketball we’re going to be playing…I would like to play (hard). full answer👇 pic.twitter.com/nU64KuPvcy — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) February 2, 2026

It will be interesting to see if the new Team USA vs. Team World will make things better, but the only thing that will improve the play is if the players actually compete.

Outside of the lack of hustle, Murray spoke about what it meant for him to be an All-Star, and it seems like a big accomplishment not just for him, but for his family as well.

Article Continues Below

“I'm honestly just really happy for my dad. He really wanted me to make it,” Murray said.

Jamal Murray on making the All-Star game and wanting to be All-NBA: "I'm honestly just really happy for my dad. He really wanted me to make it." "I want to be All-NBA. I feel like that's a bigger award…your play shows all year into the playoffs…" Full answer: pic.twitter.com/UyEn8wsPOK — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) February 2, 2026

Now that Murray has secured his first All-Star, he's looking to knock out another accomplishment that takes his entire season into account.

“I want to be All-NBA. I feel like that's a bigger award…your play shows all year into the playoffs,” Murray said.