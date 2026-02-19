The Denver Nuggets continue to make adjustments to their rotation in the midst of another postseason push. The latest move comes in the form of former Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson, who joins on a two-way contract.

Simpson two-way contract comes in the place of Spencer Jones, who was earlier converted to a standard contract and will become a restricted free agent in the summer, per Shams Charania.

Jones’ promotion was largely procedural but also performance-earned. The 24-year-old has emerged as a reliable rotation wing during an injury-riddled stretch, starting 34 of 46 games while averaging 6.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 23.6 minutes per game.

His 41.4% 3-point shooting and 50.5% overall field goal percentage have made him a low-usage but highly functional spacer within Denver’s offense. More importantly, Jones’ defensive impact means that he is ranked 24th in defensive rating (118.1).

The contract conversion also solves a roster compliance issue. Denver had dropped to 13 standard contracts following the trade of Hunter Tyson, leaving the Jones promotion as the most straightforward method of meeting the league’s 14-player minimum.

The Nuggets still retain one open roster spot, with Jones’ current deal also allowing the franchise some important financial wiggle room. Denver is already projected to exceed $200 million in salary commitments next season and has added some much-needed depth.

Jones began the year on a two-way contract, which normally leads to a lower qualifying offer after conversion to a standard deal. However, as he has already started 34 games, the 24-year-old is close to reaching the league’s starter threshold.

Simpson averaged 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 21.3 minutes across 50 NBA games with Charlotte before being waived. His G-League production has been notably stronger, posting 18.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists with Greensboro, suggesting considerable offensive potential.

Picked 42nd overall in the 2024 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets, Simpson did not feature in a single game for the Hornets since the start of the campaign and will be itching to get his first taste of NBA action in the current campaign.