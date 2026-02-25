The Denver Nuggets host the Boston Celtics in a heavyweight cross-conference clash on Wednesday night at Ball Arena. They come into this game having lost two of their last three and have once again named several players on the injury list, including Jamal Murray.

According to the official NBA injury report, Jamal Murray is listed as probable as he manages right hamstring tightness. Meanwhile, Denver will be without key defensive anchors Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson, who both remain sidelined with hamstring strains.

The Boston Celtics had not submitted their injury list at the time of writing but are expected to be better-equipped than their opponents. Jayson Tatum is the only certain absence as Jaylen Brown is nursing a bruised right knee, which kept him out against the Phoenix Suns.

Jamal Murray injury status vs. Celtics

Given Jamal Murray is probable on the injury report, the assumption is he will be suiting up in what is a marquee lineup. Murray contributed 21 points but only had 9-17 on shooting in the loss against the Golden State Warriors and will be itching to return to prime form.

Denver boasts a high-octane attack, averaging a league-best 120.8 points per game with a blistering 118.9 offensive rating. They are spearheaded by MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic, who comes into Wednesday scorching hot with five triple-doubles in his last seven games, bringing his league-leading total to 21.

However, Denver’s defense has faltered mightily without Gordon and Watson, slipping to 24th in points conceded per 100 possessions (114.7). Even without franchise cornerstone Jayson Tatum (Achilles rehab) and with leading scorer Jaylen Brown (right knee contusion) listed as day-to-day, the Celtics have been an absolute juggernaut.

They ride a four-game winning streak into the Mile High City, having won nine of their last ten, while surrendering an NBA-low 107.6 points per game. In such a scenario, Murray’s presence becomes even more crucial.

He has averaged 25.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per appearance and is largely expected to play a role once again.

Celtics injury report

Jaylen Brown: Day-to-Day/Probable (Right Knee Contusion)

Jayson Tatum: Out (Achilles Rehab)

Nuggets injury report

Jamal Murray: Probable (Right Hamstring Tightness)

Julian Strawther: Probable (Left Great Toe Sprain)

Aaron Gordon: Out (Right Hamstring Strain)

Peyton Watson: Out (Right Hamstring Strain)

Tamar Bates: Out (Left Foot Surgery)

Jalen Pickett: Out (Right Knee Soreness)

Curtis Jones: Out (G League Two-Way)