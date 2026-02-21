The Denver Nuggets may be missing some key pieces in the frontcourt, but Tim Hardaway Jr. is making sure the perimeter remains dangerous. On Friday night at the Moda Center, the veteran sharpshooter etched his name into the NBA record books, knocking down his 2,000th career three-pointer during the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Hardaway Jr. entered the night needing just one triple to reach the milestone. He didn't keep the Mile High faithful waiting long. With the Nuggets offense clicking early, Hardaway Jr. found himself with a clean look from deep and buried it, becoming just the 16th player in NBA history to reach the 2,000-mark. It’s a testament to the longevity and pure scoring ability of a player who has been a flamethrower for the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, and now the Nuggets.

Tim Hardaway Jr knocks down his 2,000th career 3PT 🎯

pic.twitter.com/YPudQxxMzl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 21, 2026

The veteran's milestone provided a perfect spark for a Denver team that is currently navigating life without Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson.

Article Continues Below

While the game is currently at halftime, the Nuggets have kept the scoreboard humming. Hardaway Jr. has already chipped in eight points on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc, while star center Nikola Jokic is orchestrating the floor as usual with 24 points and four assists at the break.

On the other side, the Trail Blazers are putting up a fight in front of their home crowd. Despite the absence of Shaedon Sharpe, the Blazers have relied on balanced scoring to keep things tight, with Donovan Clingan leading the way.

As the second half tips off, all eyes are on whether Denver can pull away, but the story of the night is already written.