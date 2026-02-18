The Denver Nuggets made a move on forward Spencer Jones just before the resumption of action in the NBA following the All-Star break.

The Nuggets, needing enough players to hit the requirement of minimum players on the roster, decided to convert Jones' two-way deal into a standard contract for the rest of the 2025-26 NBA season, as reported by Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“The Nuggets are converting two-way forward Spencer Jones to a standard contract,” Siegel wrote in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

It is also worth noting that the 24-year-old Jones had already maxed out his limit of 50 games for a two-way player in the league.

Now that he's already been guaranteed a roster spot for the rest of the campaign, he only needs to overcome his concussion injury to get back to active status. The former Stanford Cardinal player missed the Nuggets' final three games before the break, though Denver managed to win two of those contests, including the 122-116 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 11.

Signed by the Nuggets to a two-way deal as an undrafted contract in 2024, Jones has averaged 6.0 points and 3.1 rebounds through 46 games this season. He has been quite a threat from behind the 3-point line, where he's been knocking downshots at a 41.1 percent success rate on 2.5 attempts from deep per outing.

The Nuggets will begin a three-game road trip coming out of the break this Thursday, when they face the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, hopefully with Jones in the lineup.